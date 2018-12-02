close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 2, 2018

Bahawalpur lift blind cricket trophy

Sports

PESHAWAR: Bahawalpur defeated Peshawar by seven wickets in the final to win the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Limited Blind Cricket Tournament at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Peshawar scored 205 in the allotted 20 overs. Sanaullah (79) and Shafiullah (36) were their leading run-getters. Muhammad Ijaz took three wickets for 37 runs.

Bahawalpur chased down the target in 14.4 overs for the loss of three wickets. Moeen Aslam (75 not out) and Rashid (62) were their star performers.

