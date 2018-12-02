close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 2, 2018

Deep 6.3-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia

World

AFP
December 2, 2018

JAKARTA: A deep 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in eastern Indonesia Saturday night, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued. The quake hit in the sea in southwest Indonesia, about 130 kilometres (80 miles northeast of the city Tiakur at 10:27 pm (0127 GMT), at a depth of 140 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. The national disaster agency said the quake was felt weakly in Tiakur for about three to five seconds. “There are no damages and casualties,” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP. The area is often hit by quakes, but the epicentre is deep, Nugroho added. The quake was also felt in Dili, the capital city of neighbouring country Timor-Leste which lies about 370 kilometres from the epicentre.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World