Bahawalpur bag PPL Blind cricket trophy

LAHORE: Bahawalpur Saturday clinched the 2nd Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Blind Cricket Trophy 2018 after they defeated Peshawar by 7 wickets in the final at Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Bahawalpur won the toss and put Peshawar into bat. Both their dependent openers Mohsin Khan and Haroon Khan fell cheaply and gave early advantage to Bahawalpur. Sanaullah played well for his 79 runs and helped Peshawar to post 205 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Shafiullah made 36 runs. M Ijaz took 3 wickets for 37.

Bahawalpur continued their winning spree and chased the target in 14.4 overs by just losing 3 wickets. Moeen Aslam remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 37 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 1 six. Rashid made 62 runs off 31 balls. Shafiullah took 2 wickets.

This is the 3rd consecutive victory for Bahawalpur in National and Domestic events.

Ms Madiha Nisar, MPA KP, Saeed Ullah Shah Managing Director PPL, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Brig Retd Furqan-ud-Deen, GM PPL, Lt. Col Asfandyar Corps XI Peshawar, Syed Salman Bokhari Director Marketing PBCC and Mr. Habibullah Khattak Director Admin PBCC distributed prizes amongst players.

Man of the Match went to M Ijaz while Man of the Tournament were B1: Zafar Iqbal, B2: Nisar Ali and B3: Ayub Khan.