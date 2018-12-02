K-Electric, Afghan FC play goalless draw

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric seem to lose their ground as they were held to a goalless draw by Chaman’s Afghan FC in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KMC Stadium on Saturday.

Led by Mohammad Rasool, K-Electric, who need a few consistent wins to consolidate their position, failed to live up to the billing against an inconsistent side of Chaman’s Afghan FC.

The single point helped K-Electric to move to 23 points from 15 outings. Afghan FC stretched their tally to 16 from 15 encounters. Meanwhile in the other absorbing contest Karachi Port Trust (KPT) recovered from two goals down to hold Nushki’s Baloch FC 2-2 here at KPT Stadium. Shayak Baloch provided a much-needed lead to Baloch FC in the 24th minute. Shaista Khan doubled their lead when he struck in the 63rd minute. But KPT, who are always a tough side at their own backyard, fought back, scoring through Arsalan and Shabbir Ullah in the last five minutes to ensure a crucial point. KPT moved to ten points from 14 matches. Baloch FC stretched their tally to five from 15 games. KPT coach Fareed Majeed was not happy with the outcome. On Sunday (today) Chaman’s Muslim FC will take on Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will meet Wapda and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will lock horns with Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).