Seven killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: At least seven people were killed and two others were injured in road accidents in various cities of Sindh on Friday.

Two cars collided at Indus Highway near Khanot, due to which four passengers died on the spot and two others were left injured. The rescue teams shifted the bodies to Manjhand Taluka hospital. The deceased were identified as Irshad Zaunr, Azhar Shaikh, Ahmed Bux Zaunr and Manzoor Ali, while Muhmmad Athar and Abid Solangi were critically injured. Police termed over speeding as the cause of the collision. Muhammad Athar was shifted to Hyderabad owing to his critical condition and the police impounded both cars and were investigating.

In another accident in Mirpur Mathello, two motorcycles collided resulting in on the spot death of a motorcyclist indentified as Rahzan Lashari. While, in Kandhkot a van smashed into a motorcycle causing the death of the motorcyclist identified as Fayaz Dahani. In another accident in Khairpur at Khohra, a motorcycle rammed into a donkey cart resulting into the death of the motorcyclist Ali Gohar Ujjan.