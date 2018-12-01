close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

NAB holds ex-DPO Gujrat over corruption charges

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, on Friday night arrested former District Police Officer (DPO), Gujrat, SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed, from Karachi. SSP Rai Ijaz has served at various posts including Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Lahore, and SSP Nawabshah. Currently, he was posted in Sindh.

“NAB Karachi arrested him (SSP Ahmed) in a targeted raid from Sharae Faisal,” NAB Karachi spokesperson said while confirming the arrest. The “NAB Karachi took action on the basis of NAB Lahore’s warrant.”

The former DPO Gujrat was accused of corruption of millions of rupees, said the NAB Karachi spokesperson, added he has corruption charges of Rs700 million in Gujrat. The spokesperson further said that four PDPOs are also involved with SSP Rai Ijaz, adding that more arrests are expected.

