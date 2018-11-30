Property tax, water charges double, triple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday dropped a bombshell on residents of the Federal Capital by allowing 100 to 200 percent increase in property tax and water charges for domestic consumers.

The 30th session of the MCI chaired by the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz unanimously okayed motions for 100 percent increase in the property tax and water charges for domestic consumers. The increase in property tax and water charges for commercial consumers will be 200 percent.

The session was informed that an additional Rs3 billion would be received as revenue from increase in rates of property tax and water bills.

Interestingly, the members of the MCI from treasury and opposition benches while approving new rates of property and water charges came harsh on the mayor and chief metropolitan officer for their policies. They also demanded three-year audit of MCI accounts.

They also demanded provision of details of Rs250 million spending observing that amount of Rs600 million in kitting of MCI has come down to Rs350 million.

Giving reasons for increase in property tax and water charges, the Islamabad mayor said the MCI had received no budget from the federal government in the last three years and was finding it hard to meet its expenses.

The MCI meeting constituted a committee to decide rate of toll tax with restoration of toll plazas on the Islamabad Highway, Kashmir Highway and I J Principal. These three toll plazas were closed on directives of the then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan during last PML-N tenure.

The committee would also decide rate of car parking fees at picnic spots, markets and commercial areas.