Fake accounts: Ask my father about Zardari Group business, Bilawal tells JIT

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's legal team has told the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that he was not aware of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd. dealings.

In his written reply sent to the Fake Accounts JIT through his lawyer, Bilawal told investigators that his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari was looking all the business affairs. “Bilawal claimed that it was true that he was one of directors of Zardari Group Pvt Ltd but he did not take part in its business. All affairs are being run by his father [Asif Ali Zardari] and the JIT should question him regarding fake accounts case,” officials familiar with the latest development about the multi-billion scam disclosed to Geo News on Thursday.

Bilawal’s written reply was submitted by his legal team, headed by Farooq H. Naek.

The PPP chairman added, “he mostly remained abroad, became tax resident in 2016 in Pakistan so all affairs and business dealings like payments of water, food charges, rent, etc. were being dealt with by his father — so it is better option to question him.” Bilawal did not appear before the JIT on Wednesday and was represented by his lawyer Farooq H Naek, who is already representing Zardari and Faryal Talpur in fake Bank accounts scam. Bilawal had officially requested the JIT to send him a questionnaire before his appearance before the investigators.