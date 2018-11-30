PPP protests ‘cancellation’ of Sukkur-bound flight

LAHORE: Pakistan People Party Punjab leadership has protested alleged cancellation of Sukkur-bound flight that had to board passengers including jialas to attend the party foundation day ceremony.

Criticising the government, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary Information PPP central Punjab, said the present regime had crossed all limits of interfering in the affairs of the institutions. He said the entire nation knew what Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing with the country. He alleged that two Sukkur-bound flights, one from Lahore and other from Islamabad, were cancelled all of a sudden on the pressure of the government.

greetings: Pakistan People’s Party former Central Information Secretary Taj Haider has congratulated the followers of Sikh religion on Kartarpur corridor development. “It is a happy moment for all those who believe in religious harmony and tolerance, and are opposed to all kinds of extremism” said Syed Taj Hyder in a statement issued on Thursday.

arrangements: Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Dogar on Thursday visited Lahore Railway Station and reviewed arrangements for departure of Sikh Yatrees. The DS especially checked dining car the train and checked the quality of food. He also reviewed construction and renovation work at the railway station.

Protest: Residents of Kahna staged a protest demonstration in front of the irrigation office at Mughalpura on Thursday against insufficient water supply to their lands. The protesters held the XEN and the SDO concerned responsible for not providing water supply to their lands in the Kahna area. They alleged both officers were not heeding their concern. The protesters demanded of the high-up to look into the matter and provide solve the problem.