Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

Bomb-making devices seized in Charsadda

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

CHARSADDA: The police seized three packets of detonators, 600 metre prima cord and 350 dynamites and arrested two accused during snap checking at Yakkaghund checkpost on Thursday, official sources said.

They said following the reports of the secret agencies, the police party, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shabqadar, Muhammad Riaz Khan and in charge Saro Killay Police Station Mukhtiar Khan, barricaded road at Yakkaghund checkpost. During the checking, the police signalled a pickup-truck (Pesh-6764) to stop.

On thorough search, the police recovered bomb-making devices including three packets of detonators, 600 metre prima cord and 350 dynamites from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The law-enforcers also arrested two persons identified as Sher Muhammad and Abdur Rehman. The police shifted the accused to the police station where cases were registered against them. Further investigation was underway.

