War between N-powers suicidal: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Wednesday said war of the nuclear powers will be suicidal.

He said the Kartarpur Corridor is a path to dialogue between India and Pakistan. In an interview with British TV channel ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, the foreign minister said the corridor is the path for dialogue, sitting together and for removing differences and distances between India and Pakistan.

Stating that there was no pressure on Pakistan to construct the Kartarpur Corridor, FM Qureshi said that from the day one, it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s desire that there should be peace in the region.

“It is his thinking that we have conflicts with India, we have historical conflicts but

what is the solution. War is not a solution. Both the countries are nuclear powers and war would be synonymous with suicide. There is no room for war, so what is the way forward, “Qureshi asserted.

The foreign minister added the Kartarpur Corridor was an extraordinary effort to remove distances. “The people visit Pakistan through the Wagah Border, it was a 400 kiolmeter route which we are bringing to four kilometers, so distances have been reduced,” he said. “When distances are reduced and visits are frequent, relations will improve,” FM Qureshi continued.

“When people-to-people contacts are increased, perceptions change. This region is gripped by poverty and ignorance and we have to bring a change,” he said while adding: “Change comes through mindsets and attitudes. Hence the Kartarpur Corridor decision is a change in the mindset and thinking which reduces distances and strengthens relationships while asking people to come and sit together,” the foreign minister said.

Speaking about the reaction of the Sikh community, FM Qureshi said their reaction proves that this decision is popular and fruitful. The Sikh community in Pakistan, India and South Asia is extremely pleased with this decision. They are celebrating it like Eid, he added. “The corridor will bring a pleasant change and I believe that wise people live on both sides of the border,” the foreign minister said.

Stating that it is the priority of PM Imran’s government to strengthen the country economically and financially and to fight corruption, FM Qureshi said it can only be achieved if there is peace and our eastern and western borders are secure, which is why we have been asking New Delhi and Kabul to talk to resolve issues. Regarding the statements of Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh declining the invitation to attend the ground-breaking ceremony, Qureshi said: “We invited them but they could have been busy.” Further, Qureshi commented on the Indian Punjab chief minister’s statement and regretted that his attitude was not as it should have been. “It is easy to exchange harsh words but we do not want this matter to become political,” he maintained.

The foreign minister said to ensure security, the corridor will be fenced from both the sides. “We want that whoever enters should leave safely,” he said. “There will be no need for passports or visas and people will be granted permits upon arrival after payment of a minimum fee,” FM Qureshi added. He said, “If the visitors increase and situation further improves, we will try and build shops and hotels in the area.”