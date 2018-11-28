Police wrestling team named

LAHORE: Eleven wrestlers were picked at the conclusion of trials for the selection of Police team for the forthcoming 64th National Wrestling Championship to be held in Multan.

The trials were held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of Sports Manager Lahore Police Aqeel Javed Butt. SP Headquarters Syed Iqrar Hussain Shah, DSP Farhat Abass and RI Hafiz Majid were also present on the occasion. The team will leave for Multan on November 30 for the event.

Pakistan police wrestling team includes Ahmed Ali, Daud Khan, M Shoaib, Shafaqat Ali, Haroon, Tokeer Arif, Noman Ghaffar, Amir Yaqub, Shah Zaman, Jawad Khan, Shahzad. The team will be coached by Asgher Ali and managed by M Shabaz.