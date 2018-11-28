close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Police wrestling team named

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Eleven wrestlers were picked at the conclusion of trials for the selection of Police team for the forthcoming 64th National Wrestling Championship to be held in Multan.

The trials were held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of Sports Manager Lahore Police Aqeel Javed Butt. SP Headquarters Syed Iqrar Hussain Shah, DSP Farhat Abass and RI Hafiz Majid were also present on the occasion. The team will leave for Multan on November 30 for the event.

Pakistan police wrestling team includes Ahmed Ali, Daud Khan, M Shoaib, Shafaqat Ali, Haroon, Tokeer Arif, Noman Ghaffar, Amir Yaqub, Shah Zaman, Jawad Khan, Shahzad. The team will be coached by Asgher Ali and managed by M Shabaz.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports