Pakistan retain winning squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan has retained the winning combination for the third and final Test match of the three-match rubber against New Zealand. Pakistan on Tuesday levelled the series by winning the second test by an innings and 16 runs after having lost the opening Test match to New Zealand. The third Test match will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to 7.
LAHORE: Pakistan has retained the winning combination for the third and final Test match of the three-match rubber against New Zealand. Pakistan on Tuesday levelled the series by winning the second test by an innings and 16 runs after having lost the opening Test match to New Zealand. The third Test match will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to 7.