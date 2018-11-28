close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Pakistan retain winning squad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

LAHORE: Pakistan has retained the winning combination for the third and final Test match of the three-match rubber against New Zealand. Pakistan on Tuesday levelled the series by winning the second test by an innings and 16 runs after having lost the opening Test match to New Zealand. The third Test match will be played in Abu Dhabi from December 3 to 7.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports