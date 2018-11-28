Sindh clinch U16 Pentangular Tourney title

KARACHI: Sindh recorded a convincing five-wicket win against KP in the summit clash to clinch the title of Pepsi PCB Under-16 Cricket Stars Pentangular Tournament at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Tuesday.

KP batted first and put on board 132 runs before the team was bundled out in 41.4 overs. Zubair Shinwari (38 runs), Salman Khan (34) and Abdul Rehman (31) batted well. Taimur Mustafa, Wahaaj Riaz and Aaiyan Mehmood picked two wickets each.

Sindh reached the target in 33.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Kashif Ali batted well, scoring 43. Faisal Akram and Farhad Akram picked two wickets each.Sindh pocketed Rs250,000, while KP received Rs150,000 as the runner-up.