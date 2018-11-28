close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Electoral Tribunal adjourns hearings

National

November 28, 2018
SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal, Sukkur, on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the petition of GDA’s candidate Jam Saifullah Dharejo who had challenged the victory of the PPP candidate Raja Khan Mahar from Ghotki. The tribunal adjourned the hearing for December 13.

The tribunal also adjourned the hearing of another electoral petition by GDA candidate Abdul Razzaq Khoso, who had challenged the victory of the PPP candidate from Jacobabad Mumtaz Jakhrani. The tribunal adjourned the hearing till Dec 11.

