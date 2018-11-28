Electoral Tribunal adjourns hearings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Election Tribunal, Sukkur, on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the petition of GDA’s candidate Jam Saifullah Dharejo who had challenged the victory of the PPP candidate Raja Khan Mahar from Ghotki. The tribunal adjourned the hearing for December 13.
The tribunal also adjourned the hearing of another electoral petition by GDA candidate Abdul Razzaq Khoso, who had challenged the victory of the PPP candidate from Jacobabad Mumtaz Jakhrani. The tribunal adjourned the hearing till Dec 11.
