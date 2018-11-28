Sherpao flays FM for skipping Afghan moot in Geneva

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should have attended the Geneva conference on Afghanistan. In a statement, he said that skipping the moot by the FM would cast aspersions on efforts being made to restore peace to Afghanistan. "It would stymie the efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and bring an end to the conflict," he maintained. Aftab Sherpao said instead of sending a delegation, the FM should have attended the conference in Geneva to discuss the Afghan imbroglio.