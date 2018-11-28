close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018

Sherpao flays FM for skipping Afghan moot in Geneva

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
Next Story >>>

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi should have attended the Geneva conference on Afghanistan. In a statement, he said that skipping the moot by the FM would cast aspersions on efforts being made to restore peace to Afghanistan. "It would stymie the efforts to advance the Afghan peace process and bring an end to the conflict," he maintained. Aftab Sherpao said instead of sending a delegation, the FM should have attended the conference in Geneva to discuss the Afghan imbroglio.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan