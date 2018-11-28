Death toll from Bannu road accident jumps to seven

BANNU: The death toll from a road accident involving vehicles part of a wedding procession jumped to seven as two injured succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday, sources said. Five people, including three women and a child, were killed and 13 others sustained injuries when a pick-up vehicle, which was part of a wedding procession, hit a car and a motorcycle in Domail tehsil in Bannu district on Monday. The accident had left five people dead and another 13 wounded. Eyewitnesses said the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the pick-up driver.