Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

11 injured in Nankana accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2018
NANKANA SAHIB: Eleven persons were injured in a road accident near village Keeranwala on Tuesday. Reportedly, a motorcycle and a car collided with each other. As a result, 11 persons, including Bashiran Bibi, 55, Boota, 22, Mudassar, 18, Faiqa, 2, and Naila, 5, Abdullah, 3, and Imran, 33, were injured. The injured people were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

