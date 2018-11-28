11 injured in Nankana accident

NANKANA SAHIB: Eleven persons were injured in a road accident near village Keeranwala on Tuesday. Reportedly, a motorcycle and a car collided with each other. As a result, 11 persons, including Bashiran Bibi, 55, Boota, 22, Mudassar, 18, Faiqa, 2, and Naila, 5, Abdullah, 3, and Imran, 33, were injured. The injured people were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.