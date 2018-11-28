Rs1m Chinese aid given to families of martyred cops

FAISALABAD: The financial assistance of Rs1 million has been given to the families of police officials martyred during the attack on the Chinese Consulate at Karachi a few days ago, here at M-3 Industrial Estate. The compensation money has been collected by Chinese citizens.

Chinese representatives Mr Zhang and Mr Liu handed over the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar at his office. Chief Operating Officer Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development Management Company (FIEDMC), Aamir Saleemi was also present on the occasion.

The Chinese representatives paid rich tributes to the police martyrs, saying they foiled the terrorists attack on the Chinese Consulate by sacrificing their lives. Expressing their sympathies, they said that the citizens of China would share the sorrows of grieved families. They said that the financial assistance of Rs1 million had been contributed by the Chinese staff of companies working at the industrial estate on self-help basis.

The deputy commissioner thanked the Chinese representatives and their colleagues for giving financial assistance to the families of martyred police officials. He condemned the terrorists attack on the Chinese Consulate, saying the nation was proud of these police officials who laid down their lives for the protection of Chinese staff at Karachi consulate. He also thanked the FIEDMC management for coordinating the financial assistance.