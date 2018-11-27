Rashid bags 45-plus tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Rashid Malik of ZTBL won the Maple Leaf Cement 45 Plus World Ranking Tennis Tournament’s singles title in Lahore.

Rashid defeated Jahanzeb Khan 6-1, 6-2 in the final to claim the title for the 12th time.

In the 40 plus doubles category final, Fayyaz Khan and Asher Khan beat Maj Adnan and Talha Waheed.