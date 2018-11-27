BVH staffers hold demo against deduction in allowance

BAHAWALPUR: Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) emergency ward doctors, nurses, paramedics and health support staffers Monday staged a demonstration and took out a rally against 200 per cent deduction in their emergency allowance by the Punjab government.

They demanded immediate restoration of their emergency allowances which had been given to them since 2004.

Talking to The News, BVH emergency ward director Dr Amer Mehmood Bukhari said that this allowance, especially for the staffers of BVH Bahawalpur, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, was fixed by the then Punjab government on the basic pay scale of year 2011.

Earlier, the protesters took out a rally from BVH emergency ward to the principal office, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College. They also met the principal and CEO BVH Prof Dr Javed Iqbal.