Clean, Green Pakistan being implemented to make cities pollution-free

FAISALABAD: Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Ajmal Cheema has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given historical concept of Clean and Green Pakistan which is being implemented to make the country pollution free.

Addressing a workshop regarding implementation of Model Union Councils Pilot Project under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme here on Monday, he congratulated the FWMC and local government department for making the 10 union councils of the city waste free. He said that civil society should also contribute in making the streets, city, villages and country clean. He urged upon bringing change in social attitude of the people, saying every citizen should take part in this programme.

He asked the students to cooperate in maintaining the atmosphere clean. Parliamentarians Latif Nazar and Adil Pervez Gujjar said that this programme had also been started in Punjab. They said that the awareness campaigns would continue in this regard.

The FWMC managing director said that 58 vehicles, 54 containers and more than 200 sanitary staffers participated in the cleanliness drive.

During the seminar, a documentary film was also shown, highlighting the importance of cleanliness operation. Cash prizes and shields were distributed among the FWMC and local government staffers on showing best performance during the drive. Later, an awareness walk was also held which started from the Arts Council and culminated at the Commissioner Complex.