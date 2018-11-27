tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by 4 wickets and qualified for the semifinal of the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship here at Aligarh ground.
Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54, Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21).
Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22, M Ashraf 22. Ad Sales bowling Saboor Kh 2/14). Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end, chief guest Mohsin Dar gave man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.
LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by 4 wickets and qualified for the semifinal of the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship here at Aligarh ground.
Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54, Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21).
Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22, M Ashraf 22. Ad Sales bowling Saboor Kh 2/14). Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end, chief guest Mohsin Dar gave man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.