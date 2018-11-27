Corporate T20 Cricket

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Ad Sales by 4 wickets and qualified for the semifinal of the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Championship here at Aligarh ground.

Scores: Ad Sales 147/7 after 20 overs (Waseem Ali 54, Mohsin Dar 51. Shan Khan 3/25, Hassan Shahid 2/21).

Meezan Bank 148/6 after 18.5 overs (Yaseen Cheema 81 not out. Zeeshan Ahmad 22, M Ashraf 22. Ad Sales bowling Saboor Kh 2/14). Tariq Rasheed and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Waris Bashir was the scorer. In the end, chief guest Mohsin Dar gave man of the match award to Yaseen Cheema.