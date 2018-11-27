Punjab to become Silicon Valley of South Asia: minister

LAHORE: Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said the Punjab has the potential to become Silicon Valley of South Asia.

Addressing a ceremony held to celebrate remarkable achievement of first Rs 100 billion revenue collections through e-stamping on Monday at Arfa Software Technology Park by PITB and BOR, the minister said with private sector partnership for business and E-procurement and E-payment to improve governance, the government was committed to placing Punjab at the heart of digital economy.

In spite of having enormous economic challenges we inherited, the government is striving to achieve maximum growth, low inflationary environment and economic stability in the country.

IT interventions are essential and much needed in all sectors and specifically for improving overall efficiency of government machinery, he added. He said the Punjab government collected revenue worth of Rs 100 billion through e-stamping system which is the best example of utilising information technology for the betterment of the general public as well as improving the governance. “Implementation of e-stamping shows that how much potential there is once we have streamlined the processes and implemented the IT interventions.

A significant increase in government revenue has been witnessed as compared to last year through e-stamping initiative. I would like to request that PITB may provide its assistance to streamline the processes of collection of other taxes and levies of Punjab government and necessary measures be taken on emergent basis to implement the initiative of e-Payment gateway which will enormously be benefitting for common citizens as they will be able to pay their all type of taxes just by staying at their homes as they’ll no longer be required to visit government offices for such purpose,” the minister added. Chairman, PITB, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani on the occasion said e-stamping was the landmark project of the government which has revolutionised the entire process of issuance of stamp-paper through technological interventions.