Release of JAS leaders demanded

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat Ahle-i-Sunnat (JAS) leaders have demanded an immediate release of its workers and leaders arrested from across the district during the recent crackdown.

“We would launch an agitation against the government if it doesn’t release our leaders and workers,” Maulana Ahsanullah told a news conference in Oghi on Sunday. “Police picked up dozens of our workers and leaders from Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi tehsils of Mansehra district, which is unacceptable to us,” he said.

Javed Iqbal, another leader of JAS, told reporters that most of such leaders and workers were picked up at night. He demanded the release of Khadim Hussain, the head of Tehreek-i-Labbak Pakistan, saying if his captivity continued it would trigger law and order situation.