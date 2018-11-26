Investigation agencies trace path of Chinese consulate attackers

KARACHI: Investigation agencies made a major breakthrough on Sunday as they traced the path used by terrorists for Friday’s attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

“The attackers reached Karachi via Hub on the morning of the attack,” Geo News reported while quoting sources.

“From Hub, the attackers took the Sher Shah Road for Mai Kolachi and reached the Chinese consulate through the Boat Basin route,” the sources said.

The sources further said that the terrorists conducted recce of the area few hours before attacking it and they used a rented car. “CCTV footage of their path is being obtained,” the sources continued.

Karachi police chief also said that more facilitators of the attack have been nabbed. Law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested two suspected facilitators from Karachi and Shahdadpur — around 200 kilometres from the metropolis — in a joint operation by police and other law enforcement agencies.

On Friday morning, the security forces foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate in the Clifton Block-4 area of the city. Terrorists were trying to enter the consulate from the visa issuance section but were intercepted by security personnel at a checkpoint. Two policemen, Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were martyred and a security guard injured as three gunmen tried to enter the consulate around 9:00am.