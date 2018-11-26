KP govt to construct 1,000 grounds: Junaid

PESHAWAR: Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan has said that Rs1.5 billion would be spent to construct 1,000 new playgrounds in the next five years across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking at the award distribution ceremony organised by Khyber Stars Sports Magazine and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association, he said that sports budget has been increased to Rs14 billion. He added that work on 41 projects was being carried out to improve sports infrastructure.

Junaid said that 22.5 acres of land has been acquired for setting up of a cycling velodrome in Ghari Baloch, adding that construction of a multi-purpose sports complex, new football and cricket grounds and an indoor gymnasium include in the project.

The sports official said that 55 grounds at tehsil level, 30 at educational institutions and 25 at district levels had been constructed and handed over to the directorate. He said educational scholarships would be awarded to the winners of previous Under-23 and Inter-Provincial Games in one month time.

Junaid added that a new project of Rs50 million has also been introduced wherein national and international level medal winners from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given Rs20,000 monthly stipends. He said Rs3 billion has been allotted for the sports scholarships to arrange foreign tours for the leading players.

Junaid added that 35 qualified coaches for various sports disciplines would be hired in a month time to train young and players at grassroots level.

Meanwhile, vice president of Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah has rejected the sports policy and termed it a document prepared by bureaucrats. He said no sportsperson or organisation was consulted or their input was taken during framing of the policy. He also demanded the directorate to review the sports policy.

Aqil appreciated giving incentives to encourage new players. Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman and Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik lauded Khyber Stars Management and KP Sports Writers Association for recognising the services of talented players. Awards were distributed among the national and international players.

Some of the award-winning players include weightlifter Maryyum Nasim, wrestling Youth Gold medalist Inyat Ullah, squash player Laiba Ijaz, Khalid Noor, who got President Pride of Performance Award in Karate, Yasir Islam (hockey), Qari Adnan (badminton), Absar Ali (table tennis), Muhammad Hamza Roman (tennis), Muhammad Ismail (karate), Umar Jehangir (badminton), Halima Ghafoor (cycling), Kainat Malik (TT), Muhammad Bilal (athletics), Arwa Afridi (athletics), Nazia Ali (taekwondo), Saqib Umar (tennis), Aamir Khan (athletics), Zohaib Khan (athletics).