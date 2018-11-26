close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Players’ bus attacked in Argentina

Sports

AFP
November 26, 2018

Share

BUENOS AIRES: Saturday’s “superclasico” Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed until Sunday following a “shameful” attack on the Boca team bus that left players affected by smoke inhalation and broken glass.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of competition organizers Conmebol told FOX television that the two teams had agreed to the postponement and the game will now take place at River’s Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires at 5pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate both club presidents because there has been a gentleman’s agreement between them,” said Dominguez, head of South American football’s governing body.

Conmebol originally delayed the match more than two hours when Boca players were affected by tear gas and broken glass after their team bus was pelted with “pepper spray, sticks and stones” on the way to the stadium.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports