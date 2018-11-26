Players’ bus attacked in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Saturday’s “superclasico” Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine arch rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed until Sunday following a “shameful” attack on the Boca team bus that left players affected by smoke inhalation and broken glass.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of competition organizers Conmebol told FOX television that the two teams had agreed to the postponement and the game will now take place at River’s Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires at 5pm (2000 GMT) on Sunday.

“I want to congratulate both club presidents because there has been a gentleman’s agreement between them,” said Dominguez, head of South American football’s governing body.

Conmebol originally delayed the match more than two hours when Boca players were affected by tear gas and broken glass after their team bus was pelted with “pepper spray, sticks and stones” on the way to the stadium.