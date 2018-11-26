close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
November 26, 2018
Dies on road

National

A
APP
November 26, 2018

\MULTAN: A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between an oil-tanker and a tractor-trolley near Chowk Maitla on Multan-Vehari Road.

According to Rescue 1122, an oil tanker was on way to Multan from Vehari when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with it. Resultantly, Akram of New Vegetable Market died on the spot while M Irfan and M Ramzan of Muzaffargarh sustained injuries.

