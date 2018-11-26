close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018
Wapda crowned Zahoor Kabaddi champs

Sports

Our Correspondent
November 26, 2018

LAHORE: Wapda edged aside PAF to win Ch Zahoor Elahi Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament at Zahoor Elahi Stadium Gujrat.Wapda and Pakistan Air Force fought all ends but the former won the final 48-43. In the position match, SNGPL beat Army 56-34. Jabbar Ali of Wapda was declared the best raider while Zafar Iqbal of SNGPL was the best defender.Rai Tamoor Khan, provincial minister for sports, was the chief guest of the finals and gave prizes to the winners.

