War on terror

Even though we are fighting the war on terror for many years now, we haven’t achieved any permanent relief. We claim that we have successfully broken the back of terrorists, but incidents like the Karachi and Orakzai attacks shatter the nation’s confidence and force us to stress over the country’s state of security. We need to realise that our enemies are strong and are bent on weakening us as much as possible. The newly elected government, like the previous ones, is just not taking its responsibilities seriously. It should revise its national policy and must take effective steps to put an end to terrorism.

Terrorism battles are not won on the ground only. Strong diplomatic efforts by the civil government also play a vital role in tackling the issue in an efficient manner. Presently our civil setup is busy visiting various countries asking for loans and making efforts to blame the opposition for everything that is wrong in the country. The ruling party, it seems, is least concerned about national issues which are causing a lot of damage to the country. It is time the PM devised a strategy to steer the country out of terrorism.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

*****

The twin terror attacks in two different parts of the country on Friday served as a gruesome reminder of the fact that we are not yet done with insurmountable task of uprooting terrorism and militancy. The Karachi consulate attack was undoubtedly a well-thought-out plan to sabotage the CPEC project. The resurgence in terror attacks calls for a highly rigorous strategy to deal with the issue.

Naqeeb Hussain

Parachinar

*****

On Friday (November 23), a terror attack on the Chinese consulate situated in Karachi was foiled by the security forces, leaving at least seven people, including the three terrorists, dead. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

There is no denying that the attack was carried out to sabotage the CPEC project. The attack should be condemned strongly and those responsible for this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi