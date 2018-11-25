IIU rector addresses Seerat function

ISLAMABAD: Sufferings of Muslims can be alleviated in shape of following teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

These views were expressed by Rector of International Islamic University (IIU) Dr Masoom Yasinzai while addressing participants at a speech contest titled ‘Ilm hai Sarmia-e-Sherf-e-Insan—Taleemat-e-Nabvi (SAW) Ki Roshni main,’ at auditorium of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) the other day, at says a press release.

Speech contest was held under the auspices of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC) H8/4. Dr Massoom urged the all students to continue their education with devotion to gain their desired goal. Principal IMPCC Prof Syed Izharul Hassan Bukhari and other also addressed the function.