Christian girls complete training

LANDIKOTAL: Minority Member National Assembly Jamshed Thomas said on Saturday that the governments in the past had failed to provide adequate education facilities to people at their doorsteps.
He was speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony for Christian girls who completed a six-month sewing and handicraft course in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber tribal district.
