Man, son shot dead in Okara

OKARA: A man and his son were shot dead over an old enmity at Chak 34/2L on Saturday.

Muhammad Baloch of Rafiq Baloch group had an enmity with Zameer of Hasham group. On the day of the incident, Rafiq, his wife Kausar Bibi and son Fayyaz were going to the district courts when Zameer and his men allegedly opened fire on them. As a result, Rafiq and his son Fayyaz were killed on the spot while Kausar Bibi was seriously injured.

The B-Division police reached the site and shifted the injured woman to a hospital. Rafiq had been released on bail in a murder case about two months ago. The police have started conducting raids to arrest the accused.

THIEVES HIT TWICE: Two incidents of theft were reported here on Saturday.

In the first incident, thieves entered the house of Muhammad Ashraf at Rehmatullah Colony and stole Rs 525,000 and 18 tola gold ornaments. Ashraf with his family had gone to attend a marriage function. In the second incident, thieves entered the house of Maqbool Ahmad at Shams Town and made off with Rs 200,000, 6 tola gold ornaments and other valuables. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

TWO ARRESTED: Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them here on Saturday.

Haveli police arrested accused Abbas and recovered 1.11kg charas from him. The police arrested accused Sohail Sarwar with 260 gram charas. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.