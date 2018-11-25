New LG system to resolve public issues: minister

Lahore: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the government did not get an ideal situation and got worse financial challenge and there was a lot of room for improvement for which the present leadership was moving forward with concrete planning.

He expressed this while talking to a delegation comprising important personalities of Sheikhupura here at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The meeting discussed in detail the new local bodies system in Punjab.

The minister said the new system would fully empower financially and administratively and problems of common man would also be solved at local level within minimum possible time. He said in urban areas neighbourhood councils would be working independently. “In rural areas village councils and ‘Panchaiyat system’ would be introduced where 30 per cent of annual development programme would be allocated and it would bring new prosperity and progress in each area,” he said adding that instead of three it would two tears local government system on which final deliberations were underway.

Abdul Aleem said common man and party workers have great expectations from the current government and soon we would be attaining better situation. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team was working with honesty and in the right direction. He said due to corruption of PMLN in Punjab, we were compelled to reduce annual development programmes and there was no money for even ongoing projects and subsidy. The minister said artificial development was created by so called ‘Khadam-e-Aala’ and the reality was now an open secret.

This delegation was headed by Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood apprised the minister about the problems and issues of District Sheikhupura and said people were waiting for new local bodies system and they wanted to get rid of corruption at all levels. Saeed Virk, Aslam Baloch, Gul Aghaz, Bilal Virk, Shahid Manzoor Gill, Ch Ashfaq, Dr Saleem, Rao Jahanzaib Qawi, Abid Chathha and Sarfraz Dogar were also present.