Underage driving

The Karachi traffic authorities must take strict action against underage drivers who drive recklessly without any fear. Their carelessness has caused many severe accidents. The government should put a complete ban on underage driving. Anyone who is found breaking the law should be fined heavily. Young drivers, without proper training, do not only pose threat to the public, but they also put their lives in danger as well.

They do not follow traffic rules and drive their vehicle in fast speed. It is appalling that parents allow their untrained children to drive on busy roads. The traffic authorities should take strict action against action against those who are guilty of breaking the traffic rules.

Zain Gul

Karachi