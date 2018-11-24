Noted poet passes away

JHANG: Renowned poet and Pakistan People’s Party first district general secretary Safdar Saleem Sial passed away at the age of 82 on Friday. He was sent behind the bars during the rule of Gen Ziaul Haq for writing poetry against the hanging of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto. The late poet is often remebered for his famous verse written — Tujh ko merna tha, tujhay maut tou aanee thee, dukh tou yeh hae tera qatil tera darbari thaa (You were mortal, but woefully your killer turned out to be your courtier). His funeral prayer will be offered on Saturday (today) near Govt Comprehensive High School Satellite Town at 9am and later at 11am at a graveyard of Godara Ahmedpur Sial village.