Jail staffers ‘torture’ inmate to death in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A prisoner was killed due to the alleged torture of District Jail staff here on Friday.

Reportedly, M Rizwan was jailed in a narcotics case. Rizwan’s father Zafarullah alleged that the jail superintendent and other jail staffers severely tortured his son to death. Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives staged a demonstration against the jail superintendent and the staff.

They demanded the government high-ups register a case against the jail superintendent and other responsible.When contacted, District Jail superintendent M Yaqoob Jora denied the allegations. He said Rizwan was an addict and was a patient of hepatitis and AIDS. His condition became critical and they shifted him to the DHQ hospital where he died.