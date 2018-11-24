close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Jail staffers ‘torture’ inmate to death in Hafizabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

HAFIZABAD: A prisoner was killed due to the alleged torture of District Jail staff here on Friday.

Reportedly, M Rizwan was jailed in a narcotics case. Rizwan’s father Zafarullah alleged that the jail superintendent and other jail staffers severely tortured his son to death. Meanwhile, the victim’s relatives staged a demonstration against the jail superintendent and the staff.

They demanded the government high-ups register a case against the jail superintendent and other responsible.When contacted, District Jail superintendent M Yaqoob Jora denied the allegations. He said Rizwan was an addict and was a patient of hepatitis and AIDS. His condition became critical and they shifted him to the DHQ hospital where he died.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan