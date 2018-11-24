close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Saudi Arabia dismisses sexual harassment reports

World

AFP
November 24, 2018

Share

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia dismissed Friday as “baseless” reports that detained activists, including women, faced sexual harassment and torture during interrogation.

“These recent reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are baseless,” the kingdom said in a statement. The government said that it “strongly denies” the accusations that are “simply wrong”. The activists, held since May in Dhahban prison on the western Red Sea coast, have faced repeated electrocution and flogging, leaving some of them unable to stand or walk, Amnesty International said on Tuesday, citing three separate testimonies. At least one activist was made to hang from a ceiling, Amnesty added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World