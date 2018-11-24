Six more Kashmiri youths martyred by Indian troops

HELD SRINAGAR: In Indian-held Kashmir, Indian troops martyred six more Kashmiri youths in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district on Friday.

The martyred youths have been identified as Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada of Arwani, Basit Mir of Khanabal, Unais Anees of Takyibal Bijbehara, Aqib of Waghama Bijbehara, Shahid from Awantipora and Firdaus Ahmad of Machpona Pulwama. The troops martyred the youths during a cordon and search operation at Sekipora in Bijbehara.

The troops also destroyed a house in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in. People took to the streets in Shalgund, Kanelwan, Dachnipora and Khanabal areas of the district and staged demonstrations against the killings. Indian troops and police used brute force against the protesters triggering severe clashes between the protesters and the forces personnel. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in their native areas. Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held to accommodate the huge rush of people. At least eight rounds of funeral prayers were held for Azad Ahmed Malik at Arwani. A group of mujahideen appeared at his funeral and offered him a gun salute.