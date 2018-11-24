close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Man shot dead in Bara

Our Correspondent
BARA: A man was killed over an old enmity in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Friday, official sources said. They said one Ashfaq was on his way home when gunmen opened fire on him in Alamgudar area , injuring him seriously. He was taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex where he succumbed to his injuries. The culprit managed to escape after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the Khassadars reached the site and launched search. They arrested the culprit during the search.

