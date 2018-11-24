Chinese Consulate attack, Hangu blast condemned

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and Secretary General Liaqat Baloch strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the bomb blast in Hangu.

In a statement on Friday, the JI leadership said it was the enemy’s nefarious designs to sabotage CPEC and destabilise Pakistan by targeting innocent citizens. They said the main objective of the attack was to make foreign investors flee the country by raising security threats and uncertain situation.

They paid tributes to the police and Rangers officials for foiling the terrorist designs and said the nation was proud of its brave security men. They prayed for the martyrs of Hungu blast and expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.