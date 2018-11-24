Lawyers strike enters 10th day

FAISALABAD: The strike of lawyers for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad entered the 10th day on Friday. The District Bar Association members took out a rally from the protest camp established at the main road of district courts. After marching through Kutchery Bazaar, they staged a demonstration.

Addressing the lawyers, DBA president Amjad Hussain Malik and secretary Rohail Zafar expressed their resolve to continue the protest till acceptance of their demand. The DBA president said that he has convened an emergency meeting of the bar association at on November 24 (today) to devise the future course of action.

He said the lawyers of Faisalabad were striving hard for establishment of the LHC Bench at Faisalabad for the last 37 years to provide speedy and cheaper justice to the people at their doorsteps. The presidents and secretaries of all the district and tehsil bar associations of Faisalabad would also attend this important meeting.