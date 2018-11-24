Buzdar slams attack on Chinese Consulate

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

He has appreciated the role of law enforcement agencies in thwarting this attack and added that security officials have failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He paid rich tributes to the bravery of martyred police officials adding that they have set an example by giving their lives. I pay tributes to their great sacrifices, he added.

The chief minister has also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured. This attack was a conspiracy of enemies of Pakistan who were unnerved due to growing Pakistan-China relations, the chief minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtar is a pride of Pakistan, a symbol of bravery and courage for the nation. Talented daughters like Maryam Mukhtar are a valuable asset to the country, he added.

In his message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that flying officer Maryam Mukhtar was a capable, talented and high-spirited personality and her patriotism, steadfastness and bravery are an example for the younger generation.