Sat Nov 24, 2018
November 24, 2018
‘Over five million benefitted from BISP’

National

November 24, 2018

Islamabad: During last 10 years, as many as 5,089,503 beneficiaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were paid under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), according to sources in Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

According to the sources, there is no quota system for provision of cash assistance under Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) programme and each beneficiary family is currently being paid Rs20,000 per year (Rs5,000 per quarter), under UCT programme.

According to details, during previous 10 years, as many as 44,463 beneficiaries from Gilgit-Baltistan, 140,832 from Fata, 1,743,877 from Punjab, 97,593 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1,083,579 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 202,216 from Balochistan, 1,768,896 from Sindh, and 8,047 beneficiaries from Islamabad received cash under BISP. The sources said that a total of Rs 908 billion have been spent on this programme so far.

