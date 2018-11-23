close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Five freed Irani Guards reach home

National

AFP
November 23, 2018

Share

TEHRAN: Five Iranian security personnel, who had been held by militants for a month, have been flown home after Pakistani forces secured their release, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday.

The five were part of a mixed unit of 12 border guards, militiamen and Guards intelligence agents who were captured by jihadists of the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group during an operation near the border on October 16, a state television-run news agency reported.

The Pakistani foreign ministry announced on November 15 that police and troops had secured the release of five of the captives and were still trying to free the others.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan