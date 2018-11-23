Five freed Irani Guards reach home

TEHRAN: Five Iranian security personnel, who had been held by militants for a month, have been flown home after Pakistani forces secured their release, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday.

The five were part of a mixed unit of 12 border guards, militiamen and Guards intelligence agents who were captured by jihadists of the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group during an operation near the border on October 16, a state television-run news agency reported.

The Pakistani foreign ministry announced on November 15 that police and troops had secured the release of five of the captives and were still trying to free the others.