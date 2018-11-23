close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
Main accused of aerial firing nabbed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018

LAHORE: On the directions of SP Civil Lines Division Muhammad Afzal Khan, Gujjarpura Police arrested main culprit of aerial firing after just some hours.

The culprit Shehzad belongs to Kot Khawaja Saeed, who is the main accused of the incident.

Gujjarpura SHO Ahmad Raza and his team raided various places and arrested Shehzad. The incident of aerial firing took place in Gujjarpura Police Station limits after that police registered an FIR and started regular investigation. SP Civil Lines directed the SHO to arrest the accused immediately.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar said on special instructions of chief minister, OPC is

engaged in providing various services to expatriates. Chairing a departmental meeting Thursday, he said OPC is playing an active role in resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis and they can any time contact OPC for resolution of their problems.

