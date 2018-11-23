NAB chief asks bureaus to focus on mega-graft cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday directed all its regional bureaus to focus on the mega corruption cases on priority basis for their logical conclusion and to transfer low magnitude cases to other anti-corruption departments so that the cases of all nature could be disposed of within 10 months prescribed time frame

A meeting of the National Accountability Bureau chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal was held to review overall performance of regional bureaus. Speaking at the meeting to review the performance of NAB regional bureaus, Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption is our faith and NAB was seriously workinc for corruption-free Pakistan. “The (sic) NAB was putting all its resources and energies together to arrest proclaimed offenders, absconders and corrupt elements on the basis of solid evidence as per law,” he said.

He directed to dispose of mega corruption cases on priority basic , besides transferring low magnitude cases to other anti-corruption departments so that the cases of all nature could be disposed of within 10 month prescribed time frame.

He warned strict action in case of defiance. He said NAB does not believe in revenge adding that the complainants should be dealt with respectfully. “The NAB has devised an effective operational mechanism for conducting complaint verification, investigations and inquiries by utilising collective wisdom of senior supervisory staff. Now onward, no one could dare influencing investigations,” he said.

The meeting was told that NAB has apprehended 503 corrupt elements in last 12 months, NAB registered complaints against 44,315 persons, out of which 1,713 were verified, inquiries were initiated against 877 persons, investigations were conducted against 227 persons and 440 corruption references were filed in different accountability courts.

He said NAB had deposited record Rs2,580 million in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt people . The NAB chairman said the basic aim of friendly bureau is to not only inform the complainant about progress in his complaint but also ensuring transparency in complaint registration and resolution system. “This has increased confidence over NAB besides helping promoting transparency and merit,” he said.

He said NAB has arranged training programmes for its officers. “In the programmes, foreign experts informed the officers to eliminate white crimesby using modern technology. This has increased the conviction rate up to 77 percent,” he said.

The NAB chairman said during the tenure of incumbent chairman, Pakistan’s ranking has improved by nine points in the international corruption index ratio. “Pakistan occupying 107th position from out of 140 countries; 59 percent people have expressed confidence over NAB according Gilani and Gallup survey,” he said.

He said the International Economic Forum has issued international competitive report 2018 revealing that corruption decreased in Pakistan. “As many as 107 corruption cases reported in 2017 were decreased to 99 in 2018. International economic forum has lauded NAB’s corruption elimination efforts, besides enhancing people's confidence over NAB. This has also verified by Gillani and Gallup survey,” he said.