Oman National Day reception: Guests discuss prevailing political situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The guests at the reception hosted by ambassador of Oman to celebrate 48th National Day of his country kept discussing political situation prevailing in Pakistan with special reference to mounting tension between the Government and Opposition since none is prepared to budge their respective position. They were perturbed about the malfunctioning of the system since Parliament has failed to perform which is viewed as mother of the institutions.

The ruling and opposition parties don’t have working relationship in the Parliament. The government has entered forth month in the office and not a single word of legislation has been transacted by the two Houses of the Parliament. The Parliament has delivered a fragile government and it has turned into a debating club that becomes battle-field between major quarreling political parties most of the time.

The guests were surprised that sitting minister is barred from entering the Parliament on account of his conduct, Prime Minister doesn’t trouble to visit house of democracy while leader of the opposition has been chained. There was a group of guests who was eulogizing the position Prime Minister Khan has taken at the face of US President Trump’s tirade. “I hope Imran Khan will not take U-Turn about his earlier assertions about the US and its President Trump tweets. I wish he should standby it steadfastly,” one depressed guest said. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appreciated for highlighting Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism and for the regional peace, saying the country has done much more for peace in Afghanistan than any other country”.

The host Ambassador Sheikh Muhammad Omar Ahmad Al-Marhoon was receiving the guest at the exterior door. He was greeted by the guests warmly.

The ambassadors/high commissioners, diplomats and elite of the twin cities turned up in large number and enjoyed the evening profusely. Federal Minister Ms. Zubaida Jalal who hails from Balochistan was the chief guest. She performed cake cutting after playing of national anthems of the two brotherly countries.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, former Defence Minister General Khalid Naeem Lodhi, former Interior Ministers Senator Rehman Malik of the PPP, Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem of the PTI and Aziz Bulani were conspicuous among the guests. Mayor Ansar Aziz has just returned from Horn of African country Djibouti where he attended Muslim Mayors conference. Interestingly Saudi Arabia’s ambassador Admiral Nawwaf bin Said Al-Malki, Iran’s Ambassador Mehdi Hoonerdost and Qatar Ambassador Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri were simultaneously attending the reception but they weren’t seen shaking hands with each other. Senator Rehman Malik was proudly narrating the stories of the visit of his leader Bilawal Zardari to Northern Areas of the country and telling the fellow guests about the enormous reception given to him by the people of the area.