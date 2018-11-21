Two killed in road accidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said an Afghan national identified as Hameed Khan, 58, was crossing Grand Trunk road in the limits of the Akora Khattak Police Station when a motorcyclist struck him, leaving him injured.

The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where he expired. The motorcyclist abandoned his motorbike and fled the scene. Meanwhile, one Abdus Samad reported to the Akora Khattak Police Station that his uncle Hassan Din, 60, was crossing the road near Railway crossing when a speeding car hit him, leaving him injured.